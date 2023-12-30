The Pismo Beach Pier closes at midpoint today amidst high surf advisory

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- The Pismo Beach Pier closed at midpoint of their pier today amidst the high surf advisory.

The rogue waves hitting the Central Coast didn't stop people from filling the pier with wave watchers.

High tides have hit most of the California coast this week. In Ventura County eight people were hospitalized. In Oceano four RV's were swept away.

Tourists and locals visiting the Pismo Beach Pier today said they had never seen the waves reach the beach.

The beach volleyball poles and swing set were damaged on the north end of the beach.

One local said it was too dangerous to surf in these conditions.

