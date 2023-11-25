Get holiday discounts in Downtown San Luis Obispo with the Holiday Hustle

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Local businesses in San Luis Obispo are created the Holiday hustle a discount initiative to help the local economy.

People can shop at participating businesses like Blackwater, Hands Gallery, Junkgirls, Humankind, Hempshak, Euphoria and Summerland.

Blackwater Co-Owner Erica Hamilton says it is vital support local shops who are the heart of Downtown SLO.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 3 shoppers will receive a $10 coupon after a purchase of $100.

People who participate on shop small Saturday will be entered in a raffle for a chance to win gifts from participating businesses.