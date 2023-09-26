San Luis Obispo launches online volunteer tool

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo launched Engage SLO, a new online volunteer portal to connect passionate community members with meaningful local opportunities.

How to use Engage SLO Works:

Register : Anyone interested can sign up for free at the website. If you need help, you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Kiersten at volunteer@slocity.org or 805-783-7852

: Anyone interested can sign up for free at the website. If you need help, you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Kiersten at volunteer@slocity.org or 805-783-7852 Explore Opportunities : Registered users can browse listed volunteer opportunities posted by City staff

: Registered users can browse listed volunteer opportunities posted by City staff Personalize your Dashboard : Volunteers can manage their schedules, track their given hours, and access resources through their profile dashboard unique to them

: Volunteers can manage their schedules, track their given hours, and access resources through their profile dashboard unique to them See Community Impact: Engage SLO will feature the collective impact of local volunteers and highlight success stories from contributing community members

"Engage SLO is a reflection of our commitment to community engagement and collaboration,” said Assistant City Manager Whitney McDonald. “We invite everyone to join us in making a difference in San Luis Obispo, one volunteer opportunity at a time."

Community members can sign up individually or as a team and can browse a wide array of volunteer opportunities supporting the advancement of City initiatives and goals.

The new platform allows volunteers to view and sign up for roles, manage their schedule, and track their contributions as well as access valuable community resources.

“We are committed to ensuring that every volunteer feels supported and valued throughout their journey with us,” said City Volunteer Coordinator Kiersten Anderson. “Our goal is to create a thriving community of dedicated stewards from all backgrounds and walks of life who continue to make a lasting impact in San Luis Obispo by improving the volunteer experience and offering civic engagement opportunities that align with an individuals’ interests and skills through building meaningful opportunities and connections.”

