Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo launches online volunteer tool

KEYT
By
today at 5:41 pm
Published 6:02 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo launched Engage SLO, a new online volunteer portal to connect passionate community members with meaningful local opportunities.

How to use Engage SLO Works:

  • Register: Anyone interested can sign up for free at the website. If you need help, you can contact Volunteer Coordinator Kiersten at volunteer@slocity.org or 805-783-7852
  • Explore Opportunities: Registered users can browse listed volunteer opportunities posted by City staff
  • Personalize your Dashboard: Volunteers can manage their schedules, track their given hours, and access resources through their profile dashboard unique to them
  • See Community Impact: Engage SLO will feature the collective impact of local volunteers and highlight success stories from contributing community members

"Engage SLO is a reflection of our commitment to community engagement and collaboration,” said Assistant City Manager Whitney McDonald. “We invite everyone to join us in making a difference in San Luis Obispo, one volunteer opportunity at a time."

Community members can sign up individually or as a team and can browse a wide array of volunteer opportunities supporting the advancement of City initiatives and goals.

The new platform allows volunteers to view and sign up for roles, manage their schedule, and track their contributions as well as access valuable community resources.

“We are committed to ensuring that every volunteer feels supported and valued throughout their journey with us,” said City Volunteer Coordinator Kiersten Anderson. “Our goal is to create a thriving community of dedicated stewards from all backgrounds and walks of life who continue to make a lasting impact in San Luis Obispo by improving the volunteer experience and offering civic engagement opportunities that align with an individuals’ interests and skills through building meaningful opportunities and connections.”

You can sign up for City News e-notifications at www.slocity.org/subscribe or follow the City of San Luis Obispo on social media.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
Community Involvement
Engage SLO
KEYT
san luis obispo county
volunteerism

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content