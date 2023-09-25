Charges recommended for Paso Robles man in connection with string of car burglaries in August

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, Sep. 19, a 37-year-old Paso Robles man already under arrest, had charges recommended in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in and San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach areas.

Previously, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office had announced the arrest of a 28-year-old woman in connection with the 23 vehicle burglaries in August at the Bob Jones Trailhead parking lot in Avila Beach and the Reservoir Canyon Trailhead parking lot in San Luis Obispo.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the 37-year-old man was arrested by Paso Robles Police on unrelated charges, but Sheriff's deputies received a number of tips indicating the man was involved in the string of robberies.

Many of the robberies resulted in broken windows and purses and wallets stolen relay San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office detail that burglary charges have been recommended to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office for the 37-year-old man arrested on Tuesday.