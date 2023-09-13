Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO County partners with Santa Barbara County and “REACH” for Resilience Roadmap

Published 7:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Wednesday's talk-back with San Luis Obispo County leaders featured Michael Foote, Project Manager for Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH).

SLO County has partnered with Santa Barbara County and REACH to map out a "huge" resilient regional economy or "Resilience Roadmap" -- a way to lay a course for collaborative action and investment for the region and residents over the next five years.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors approved the plan Wednesday.

Foote shared specifics about the long-range, multi-agency and highly impactful plan.

The goal now is to expand outreach and urge people in the community to share their input.

Public comment is open through October 12. Comments can be emailed to: cedscomment@reachcentralcoast.org.

Beth Farnsworth

