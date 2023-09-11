Skip to Content
Alta Music Festival comes to Avila Beach Golf Resort this September

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – The Alta Music Festival is coming to the Avila Beach Golf Resort this September.

The beach festival's headliners include Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome, Pepper, E-40, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tribal Seeds, Tropidelic, Shwayze, Rome & Duddy, and Coyote Island.

Organizers said that the idea behind Alta was to have an intimate festival on the beach.

The event will be held on Saturday Sept. 23 and 24.

Tickets are almost sold out, but you can find out more on the website: https://www.altamusicfestival.com/.

Christina Rodriguez

