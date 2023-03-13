Complete list of Evacuation Warnings ahead of Tuesday’s rain

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– This is a complete list of standing evacuation warnings as of 6 p.m. Monday.

An evacuation warning will go into effect from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m Tuesday for residents along the Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way as the second atmospheric river of this week hits the Central Coast.

The areas under the evacuation warning are in yellow in the below map.

Meanwhile, Oceano residents in the following areas are under an active evacuation warning.

South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas south of the AG Creek Channel for 1 mile and West of Hwy 1

North of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee

All areas north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel and south of Beach St., and north of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel west of 19th St. south of Ocean St.; and south of Pier Ave and west of Highway 1.

Area around the Oceano Lagoon including:

South of Pier Ave. to the ocean

North and East of Strand Way & River Ave.

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks, back up to Pier Ave.

Evacuation warnings for Paso Robles communities can be found here and remain in effect as of Monday at 5 p.m.

Morro Bay residents from the Silver City Mobile Home Park and Silver City West Mobile Home Park, and Main Street between Errol and Radcliff, including Preston Lane and Little Morro Creek Road will be under an evacuation warnings beginning at 12 a.m. Tuesday.

In the event of an evacuation or people need to leave their homes, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition Warming Center in Arroyo Grande will be open for the next two night due to the rain.

Or community members can go to the American Red Cross Shelter at the SLO Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo starting at 8 p.m. Pets are welcome at the shelter.

Morro Bay residents should call contact the 24/7 Non-Emergency Dispatch Line at (805)-781-7312 if in need of shelter.