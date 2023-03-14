Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Arroyo Grande lifts evacuation warning for Tally Ho Creek area residents

City of Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The City of Arroyo Grande has lifted an evacuation warning issued on Tuesday, Mar. 14 for residents along Tally Ho Creek from Corbett Canyon Road to James Way.

Despite the change in status, the city advises residents to remain vigilant as rains continue and the water level of Tally Ho Creek could still rise.

Residents with homes that damaged by local rainstorms can contact the city's Community Development Department at 805-473-5420.

The deadline to apply for financial assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-related damages as a result of the January 2023 storms is Mar. 16, 2023.

