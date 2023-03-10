Evacuation warning issued for Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The city of Paso Robles issued an evacuation warning for neighborhoods and businesses near the Salinas River due to the storm, according to city officials.

"Residents close to the river in lower Navajo Avenue area and south Paso Robles Street should begin preparing to evacuate now, as the rain is forecasted to continue for the next 12 hours," said the city.

Emergency Services staff said it is contacting residents of the following streets to alert them of the need to begin preparing for evacuation:

70 through 84 Navajo Avenue

406 and 390 Paso Robles Street

3700 and 3730 Spring Street

1509 through 1911 North River Road

PC: City of Paso Robles

City officials said they are also preparing for the closure of the 13th Street bridge as soon as this afternoon due to rapidly rising water levels in the Salinas River.

The city said drivers should prepare to use alternate routes, and that the Niblick bridge and 24th Street bridge remain open.

If evacuations are necessary, the city said an evacuation order will be issued and an evacuation shelter will be established. Residents with questions about the evacuation warning can call 805-227-7236.

