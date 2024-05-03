A cloudy and cool Friday morning, tracking shower into the weekend

Happy Friday! We start out the morning with low clouds and fog. A very dense marine layer clings to the coasts first the first half of the day before receding back to the oceans and clearing by the evening. Sunny skies and temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s, with a splattering of 80s. More clouds and fog develop tonight, keeping overnight temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Saturday will be gloomy and cooler. Low pressure moves inland up in the Pacific northwest, bringing cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. We have the chance for shower development, but likely only for northern counties. Some data shows upwards of a quarter of an inch of rain, but since the system is rather dry, its more probable that the area will see less than a quarter of an inch. Santa Barbara and further south will most likely stay dry along with some gusty winds.

Sunday is dry, calm and cooler. Some beach communities may not even make it to 60 degrees! Grab a sweater as you head out the door as most of the area will be 10 degrees or more below average. Monday through next week will be warming and sunny.