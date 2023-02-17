Small Business Administration to open disaster loan outreach center in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A Small Business Administration disaster loan outreach center will open Feb. 18 at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm St. in San Luis Obispo.

The SLO County Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“SBA customer service representatives will be on hand at the following center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their electronic loan application,” said SBA Disaster Field Operations Center- West Director Tanya Garfield.

Applicants may apply online, download applications, and read additional information at this website. The SBA also has a Customer Service Center available at 805-659-2955 or via email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The deadline to apply to apply for property damage is Mar. 16, 2023 and the deadline to apply for economic injury is Oct. 16, 2023.

For those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have limited speech ability, dial 7-1-1 for telecommunications relay services.

Completed applications can be mailed to the U. S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center at 14925 Kingsport Rd. in Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

Businesses of any size and private non-profits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent, or minimize the same type of disaster in the future.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and will be based on each applicant's financial status.

To learn more about the Small Business Administration, visit their website.