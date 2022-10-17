COVID-19 boosters for children ages five to 11 soon to be available at San Luis Obispo mobile clinics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against current variants will soon be available for children ages five to 11 and offered at multiple mobile clinic locations in San Luis Obispo.

Known as "Omicron boosters", children previously deemed ineligible will be able to access vaccines designated for the age group. Locations will have both Moderna boosters for ages six and older, as well as, the Pfizer booster for ages five and up on-site.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein stressed the importance of all to be protected as the winter season approaches.

“Like the flu shot, this booster teaches your body to protect you from the virus strains circulating

right now. This added protection will help families stay healthy as we look ahead to holiday gatherings and seek to avoid a winter surge.”

Children in the age group are able to get the vaccine two months after completing the primary series or two months after receiving a previous booster shot.

Those twelve and up have been eligible for the booster since September.

Updated boosters plus flu shots will be offered at the upcoming mobile health clinics located below: