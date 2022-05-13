Santana scheduled to perform at California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Santana is set to headline at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles in July.

"For more than five decades – from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latinblues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco – Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries," said Mid-State Fair officials.

Santana will be performing on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. It will be Santana's first appearance at the fair, and an opening act will be announced at a later date.

Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards, three Latin Grammys, received the Billboard Century Award in 1996 and was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, among other awards.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles runs from July 20 through July 31, and this year's theme is "Full Steam Ahead!"