Arroyo Grande car crash ruled fatal, 16-year-old girl dies from injuries

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – California Highway Patrol released the news on Tuesday that a 16-year-old girl from Oceano died from her injuries two days after a March 15 car crash.

The car crash happened on Noyes Road, west of Sunray Place in Arroyo Grande just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

An 18-year-old man was driving westbound on Noyes Rd when he "allowed his vehicle" to drive off the road and up a wall of dirt, crashing into two wood and metal signs and a tree, according to CHP.

The 16-year-old girl was in the left backseat of the car.

When CHP arrived to the scene, the driver did not seem to have any injuries but the girl was found unconscious and unresponsive and transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Two days later, on March 17, the 16-year-old girl passed away from her injuries.

CHP said that alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.