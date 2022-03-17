Passenger lost consciousness after driver ran off roadway near Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A car passenger had to be transported to the hospital for loss of consciousness after the driver veered off the roadway and into a tree on Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a 18-year-old male driver was driving westbound on Noyes Road, west of Sunray Place, according to the CHP.

The driver "allowed his vehicle" to travel to the right off the roadway and up a wall of dirt, colliding with two wood and metal road signs and a tree, the CHP said.

The driver did not show any injuries, but his passenger – a 16-year-old girl who was sitting in the left backseat of the car – was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, according to the CHP.

She was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

The CHP said that alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.