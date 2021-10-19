Cannabis shop Natural Healing Center pleading SLO City Council to reverse revoke permit

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Employees of a cannabis shop are rallying outside of San Luis Obispo City Hall, asking for a reversal of a decision to revoke their permit.

The city manager says the permit was revoked because they determined the founder of the Natural Healing Center submitted false information on the permit application.

Helios Dayspring admitted to bribing the late San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill in federal court.

City Manager Derek Johnson said he understands the business and its employees were impacted by this decision.

The City Manager adds the founder broke the law and the city cannot ignore its own rules.

This led to revoking the cannabis shop’s permit on October 6th.

Natural Healing Center says the shop is days away from opening, and construction took 2 years to build the shop.

Employees feel this decision is unfair.

“It's not fair to the city of San Luis Obispo to have to give up the kind of revenues that we’re going to generate,” said Natural Healing Center Government Affairs Manager Joe Armendariz. “The kind of economic impact that we’re going to create. the multipliers, the- you know, you name it. it’s a win, a big win for slo and a big loss if we don’t open.”

“I think it is important for people to understand that it is important that the cannabis industry has a fair and level playing field,” said SLO City Manager Derek Johnson. “Our city has laws and rules and they were clear when they applied for a permit.”

The city manager says although the permit has been revoked, Natural Healing Center is welcome to re-apply for the permit.

Employees of the cannabis shop are planning to talk during the public comment, in hope city council members can reverse the decision later.