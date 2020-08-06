SLO County Supervisor Adam Hill dies

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill has died.

The County of San Luis Obispo confirmed Hill's passing on Thursday.

It is with sadness that we have been informed that Supervisor Adam Hill has passed away. This is shocking and tremendously painful news. While we are unaware of the details at this time, we ask everyone to let the proper authorities do their jobs and investigate. Please respect his family's privacy at this time. Statement from San Luis Obispo County

In July, Hill had said he was seeking specialized mental health care. The San Luis Obispo County Supervisor had battled depression and spoke about it publicly for months. Earlier in the year, he stepped down as Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

In March, after a brief hospital stay, Hill admitted to attempting to take his own life. Hill, who had recently won re-election in a hotly contested supervisor's race, said in a statement that he began to feel depressed in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

"I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding," Hill said in a statement at the time.

His contentious race with opponent Stacy Korsgaden made national headlines due to a scandal involving robocalls sent out to prospective voters in the upcoming race.

Hill had also previously spoken about an investigation involving the FBI in which search warrants were served at the SLO County Government Center and two other locations in the county. Hill was never publicly linked to the FBI investigation, but he had said he was aware of the investigation and was cooperating with the agency's inquiries.

Hill's manner of death was not made immediately available. In the past, the longtime SLO County politician urged anyone dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts to reach out and seek help.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.