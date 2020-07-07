San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill seeks specialized mental health care

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill announced on Monday that he is seeking more intensive and specialized treatment for his mental health.

Hill shared his struggle with depression publicly after he was hospitalized for attempted suicide in March. Just a month after the incident, Hill stepped down from his position as Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Hill said his depression really went downhill in the weeks leading up to this year's Election Day.

"I fell into a bad episode of depression, culminating in an attempt to end my life. At this time, I appreciate your respect for my privacy and your understanding," Hill said in March.

The difficult event involved an FBI investigation causing search warrants to be served at the SLO County Government Center and two other locations in the county.

In Monday's message, Hill explained that he will be seeking focused treatment for depression at a residential health program.

His full statement can be read below:

“Persistent, and at times, painfully debilitating depression, has necessitated my seeking more intensive and focused treatment at a residential health program. While I have been working closely with county staff on the many challenging issues our community faces, I have not been able to recover and heal as sufficiently as needed, and chose to seek specialized care at this time. Many people are suffering right now, and the way forward for all of us, ultimately, is to overcome polarizing and alienating tendencies that fuel suspicion, antagonism, and violence. Our common humanity is injured badly by this, but renewed every time we show compassion and a willingness to understand and respect others. To the extent that your own difficulties have impacted your mental health, please do allow yourself some help by contacting 800-838-1381 or 800-793-0607. If my office can be of assistance, we would welcome it. Call direct at 805-781-4336. Thank you for your gracious understanding as I feel determined to return soon and in much better health.” San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.