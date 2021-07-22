Former Morro Bay high school teacher sentenced to jail for having sex with student

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A former Morro Bay High School teacher and coach will spend 120 days in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for having sex with one of his students.

Tyler Andree, 25, will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years. He was arrested in February after a multi-week investigation that began after an anonymous tip was made to the school's student resource officer.

As part of a plea agreement, Andree admitted to having sex with a former student who was 17 years old at the time. The girl was in the final semester of high school. He also admitted to communicating with another underage student for the purpose of having sex. Andree has previously pleaded not guilty.

The plea agreement spared the victims from having to testify in court or face cross-examination by a defense attorney, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said.

Andree is now required to register with law enforcement in the city where he resides every year on his birthday for the next 20 years. If he moves, he will have to notify law enforcement in that town or city and register there yearly.

“This conviction will rightly ensure that Tyler Andree is never again allowed to coach, teach, or be in a position of care for children,” Dow said.