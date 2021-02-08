Morro Bay High School teacher arrested, accused of sexual misconduct with students

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - A high school teacher in Morro Bay has been arrested and is facing possible charges for sexual misconduct with two students.

Tyler Andree, 24, was arrested by Morro Bay police following a three-week investigation.

Andree worked as a teacher and coach at Morro Bay High School. He's accused of having sex with an underage student.

According to the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Andree resigned on Jan. 18 after the school was informed of allegations against him. The Morro Bay corroborated the allegations, SLCUSD said. He had been employed with the school district since Aug. 2019.

Police began investigating Andree after an anonymous tip was made to the school's student resource officer.

Detectives conducted interviews and served search warrants as part of their investigation. Two teens were identified as part of the investigation.

Andree was arrested and is facing charges for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor and solicitation of a minor.

SLCUSD released a statement to the media which reads in part: Protecting students is paramount, and our teachers are notified each year about appropriate behavior around students. We cannot and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct between a teacher and any student. We also work to protect and support the victim(s) and ask that you work with us to respectfully protect student privacy. San Luis Coastal Unified School District

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with additional information about this case to contact the Morro Bay High School Resource Officer at 805-772-6225. You can also provide a tip through San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.