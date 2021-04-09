Sensorio expands in Paso Robles with new “Light Towers” exhibit

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Sensorio in Paso Robles will reopen its world famous light exhibit to the public on April 15.

The 15-acre walk-through light experience will reopen to the public for the first time since December as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the Central Coast area.

Sensorio will reopen with new Light Towers (Courtesy Image)

The light experience has also added a new exhibit of Light Towers made by Bruce Munro, an acclaimed British artist.

The new exhibit features 69 towers composed of 17,000 bottles of wine placed in the wine country surroundings.

The bottles are lit with glowing optic fibers with colors morphing to a custom musical score.

This new exhibit is in addition to the immersive Field of Light, a field covered with 58,000 stemmed spheres lit by fiber-optics illuminating the landscape in the subtle blooms of color.

The Light Towers change colors in sync with a custom musical score (Courtesy Image)

The exhibits are fully powered by solar power.

The expanded walk-through exhibit will be open from April 15 to September 30.

For more information about Sensorio, click here.