SLO County opens vaccinations to all adults 75 and older

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County is opening the COVID-19 vaccinations up to adults 75 years old and older starting Monday.

The County is following the recommendation of the local vaccine task force based on current vaccine supply and risk of serious outcomes from COVID-19.

People in the 75 and older range are the first group in the County's 1b plan of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“We must allocate our limited vaccine supply based on who is most at risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Here in SLO County, more than three quarters of the people who have died from COVID-19 were age 75 or older. They are more at risk of serious illness or death than other age groups. By allowing them to get vaccinated now, we are all helping to prevent the most serious outcomes. "

Later on, the County will allow for 65 and 74 to be vaccination as the second part of the 1b vaccinations.

SLO County says they are home to 26,000 residents that are 75 years and older, but they currently only have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate 4,000 people next week.

Individuals in this group may begin scheduling their vaccination appointments starting next week at the two County clinics:

San Luis Obispo Vaccine Clinic at 2156 Sierra Way

Paso Event Center at 2198 Riverside Ave

The vaccine clinic at the Paso Robles Event Center will take up to 400 appointments per day next week, while the vaccine clinic in San Luis Obispo will take up to 750 appointments per day to accommodate those requiring their second dose.

As more vaccines becomes available, the County will aim to serve up to 1,000 people per day at each clinic.

To schedule your vaccination with the County, click here or you can call the County's Phone Assistance Center at 805-543-2444, the County line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.