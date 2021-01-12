Man sentenced to prison for role in 2013 killing of Paso Robles man

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A man convicted for his role in killing a Paso Robles man in 2013 has been sentenced to more than 24 years in state prison.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Tuesday that David Rodriguez Hernandez, 44, has been sentenced to 24 years and 8 months in state prison for his involvement in the 2013 shooting death of Victor Hugo Sanchez, 37, from Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy gave out the sentence.

Hernandez' sentencing is in accordance to a plea agreement that was previously approved.

Back in 2012, Sanchez' ex-girlfriend Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo paid Hernandez, along with three others, to injure and later kill Sanchez.

In 2014, Fajardo was prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for paying to have Sanchez killed.

Hernandez was one of four suspects that was hired to injure and kidnap Sanchez. The other three suspect are still on the run.

The crime began on October 6, 2012. Sanchez was first attacked with a tire iron and suffered a broken nose and arm from the assault.

Later in February 23, 2013, the hired group returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. During the attack, Sanchez resisted and was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building.

In 2018, Hernandez was arrested in Mexico and extradited to face prosecution after being on the run for more than five years. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in 2019. A judge later ruled there was enough probable cause to charge Hernandez.

In November 2020, Hernandez was convicted by plea of conspiracy, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and voluntary manslaughter.

Hernandez also admitted to having used a gun during the homicide.

“This office and our local law enforcement will always continue to pursue justice by seeking and apprehending those responsible, even when they flee our jurisdiction,” said District Attorney Dan Dow in a news release. “This case is an example of our commitment to holding offenders accountable no matter where they go and try to hide.”

The three other suspects have been identified as Edgar Ontiveros, 25, Louis Henry Madrigal, 26, and Alejandro Benjamin Anguiano, 26. All three were charged for the murder of Sanchez and have active arrest warrants. Officials say they are considered armed and dangerous.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating the the three men.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to call the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation at 805-781-4171. To remain anonymous you can call the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867 or online by clicking here.