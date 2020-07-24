Kirk Perron, who founded Jamba Juice in San Luis Obispo, passes away

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Jamba Juice founder Kirk Perron has passed away.

The company posted on Facebook saying Perron passed away in Palm Springs on June 20.

Perron's smoothie business has Central Coast roots, he opened his first smoothie location in the San Luis Obispo area.

Back then the smoothie shop was called Juice Club.

In 1990, Perron opened his first shop in San Luis Obispo.

Perron, who was 26 years old at the time, opened the store with an idea that eating better should be easy.

In 1995, Juice Club changed its name to the now well-known Jamba Juice.

Perron retired in 2006.

Jamba Juice's Facebook says Perron's vision and passion for giving customers a fun experience and great tasting smoothies propelled Jamba Juice to becoming the iconic 800 plus unit global brand it is today.

The company says they will make a donation to the Jamba Juice/Kirk Perron Scholarship Fun at Cal Poly in memory of Perron and honor his years-long relationship and commitment with the school.