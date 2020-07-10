Arroyo Grande appoints Acting Chief of Police

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Arroyo Grande Police Department announced their appointment for the Acting Chief of Police on Friday afternoon.

The City appoints Commander Michael Martinez as the Acting Chief of Police after the retirement of Chief Beau Pryor on Thursday.

Martinez will serve as Acting Chief of Police until the City Council considers confirming his appointment as Chief of Police at their July 14 meeting.

Commander Martinez was selected for appointment as the City’s new Chief of Police following a thorough and in-depth internal hiring process.

Arroyo Grande Acting City Mayor said the following:

“Commander Martinez’s qualifications, proven commitment to public service and the City of Arroyo Grande, and vision for the Department to cultivate and promote community trust with all residents and visitors, make him the ideal candidate to succeed Chief Pryor. Bill Robeson, Acting City Manager

Commander Martinez has served in law enforcement for 18 years, joining the Arroyo Grande Police Department from the Grover Beach Police Department in 2005 as a full-time Police Officer.

The City says Martinez has experience as a Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant and Watch Commander, Traffic Officer, Detective Sergeant, and Commander.

For over four years, Martinez has been responsible for patrol, detectives, property/evidence, training, administrative services and a wide variety of other tasks.

Commander Martinez has been serving as a SWAT Team Leader and an Allan Hancock College Law Enforcement Instructor for more than 10 years.