Incoming Storm Launches Sandbag Stations on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – The public is urged to prep for the incoming storm tracking to hit the Central Coast starting Thursday night. Sandbag locations are being set up to help protect property from possible flood damage.

The City of the Santa Barbara has announced Sandbag Stations for the public:

Sandbag Stations (Thursday, November 13 and Friday, November 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m):

City Annex Yard - 401 East Yanonali Street

- 401 East Yanonali Street City Fire Station 7 - 2411 Stanwood Drive

The city says the stations are self-serve, and are available to residents free of charge. Bring your own gloves and shovels and be prepared to fill the bags you need.

Learn how to fill and store sandbags.

City of Goleta:

Fire Station 11 (6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office)

(6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office) Fire Station 14 (320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot)

Fill your sandbags halfway so they are not too heavy to lift and can be stacked properly. Residents are reminded to bring their own gloves and shovels, and can take no more than 20 sandbags per trip.

For information on Sandbag Stations throughout Santa Barbara County click here.

For information on Sandbag Stations throughout San Luis Obispo County click here.

For information on Sandbag Stations throughout Ventura County click here.