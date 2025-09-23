Parents Express Concerns After Righetti Student Arrested with Loaded Handgun

ORCUTT, Calif. (KEYT) - A student of Righetti High School in Orcutt was arrested Monday afternoon in possession of marijuana vapes and a loaded handgun.

The arrest is reported to have taken place at 1:30pm, after the student was uncooperative and a School Resource Deputy (SRD) had to get involved, sustaining minor injuries.

Some local parents took to social media to express their alarm and continuing concerns, and a few have let their kids stay home from school on subsequent days.

A few of the online comments are questioning the school’s announcement in response, claiming they did not make it clear the weapon that was found was a loaded firearm.

On Monday, the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District released the following statement.

“Earlier this afternoon, members of the RHS admin and security team initiated a search of a student based on concerns regarding possible drug activity. The student did not cooperate, prompting the involvement of the School Resource Deputy (SRD). During the search, a weapon was discovered and immediately secured. The student was taken into custody by the SRD without incident. The RHS Administration would like to reassure our school community that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. The Administration is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and is working closely with law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken.”

On Tuesday, the school district sent us another statement, saying the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

“We are continuing to cooperate with an active law enforcement investigation so there’s not much I can say at this time,’’ said Kenny Klein, Public Information Officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. “Counseling services have been made available for those that request it. Lastly, I’d like to re-emphasize that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.’’

Several online comments from parents of Righetti High School students are calling for metal detectors to be put in place, and some even say their children are being homeschooled because of incidents just like this.

According to the Pew Research Center, a post-pandemic surge in homeschooling is further fueled by the recent rise in violence-related incidents at public schools.

