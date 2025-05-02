Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program Opens Registration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program registration is now open for the 2025 season.

The Santa Barbara County Junior Lifeguard Program is a training experience for youth ages 6 to 17, taught by professional Santa Barbara County Lifeguards.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in ocean rescue techniques, paddleboard use, CPR, and first aid.

Daily activities include swimming, running, paddling, surfing, beach games, and water safety drills.

For the first time, Santa Barbara County Parks is welcoming 6 and 7-year-olds to join the new Minis Program.

The new program will introduce the youngest participants to ocean safety in a fun and supportive environment.

The program also includes educational sessions on marine ecology and ocean conservation.

The focus of the Junior Lifeguard Program is to promote physical fitness, safety awareness, teamwork, and respect for the coastal environment.

From Santa Barbara County Parks: