New K-9s join the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Thanks to community contributions, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department now has two new K-9s.

The German Shepherd dogs were introduced to the Board of Supervisors this week.

K-9s Obi and Draco have special skill sets.

Obi can track narcotics including fentanyl and Draco can locate explosive materials. The dogs and their handlers go through 200 hours of training and live together off duty.

The dogs were funded with donations from the Christine and Reese Duca Family which has, so far, funded six K-9s to the Sheriff's Department.

Donations go through the non-profit Sheriff's Benevolent Posse which provides necessities that are not funded.

"To help assist the Sheriff's office with it performance, morale and effectiveness. And one of the biggest things in our mission is to raise funds to help them acquire materials and dogs that aren't funded by the constrained county budget," said Santa Barbara Benevolent Posse Chair, Richard Kline.

That includes vests, night vision goggles, and gear for the dive team.

With these two K-9s, the county now has 24-7 coverage that includes two narcotics dogs that work inside the jail system.

The dogs can also help with the locating suspects, tracking missing persons and recovering critical evidence.

They also provide support for the special enforcement teams (SWAT).