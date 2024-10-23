Halloween activities in Isla Vista will span several days with stronger rules and many options

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - The Isla Vista Halloween events, both scheduled and spontaneous, are on the radar of law enforcement, community leaders, and UC Santa Barbara staff. The goal is for a safe Halloween week, and this year it has two different focus areas.

With Halloween falling on a Thursday next week, this weekend is expected to be a lively time with costume parties earlier than normal.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department, fire agencies, AMR, and Search and Rescue will all be staffed or on-call for whatever needs arise.

In recent years, the event nights have not been as problematic as they were in the past with many out of towners flooding the area. Even so, authorities are ready with the scheduled staff and resources ready to mobilize if more are needed.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is reaching out to the students with information about noise rules and special guidelines through November 4.

The large scale party scenes have been toned down with a "Keep it Local, Keep it Safe" message.

They include these tips on the IVCSD page:

Noise Ordinances: Festival Ordinance: October 26 - November 2nd between the hours of 6pm-7am. No organized outdoor music activity provided by performers or by pre-recorded means. Year-Round Noise Ordinance: 12am Fri-Sat, 10pm Sun-Thurs.

See Someone in Trouble? Just Call 911 : The Good Samaritan Law has your back when you step up to help in an emergency. Whether it’s a situation involving underage drinking or other substances, you’re protected when you act in good faith.

: Cliff, Roof, and Balcony Safety: Stay cautious near cliffs, know balcony weight limits, and skip the rooftop hangs.

Overdose Prevention Kits: Get free Narcan, Naloxone kits, and Fentanyl Test Strips—no questions asked! Pick them up at Gauchos for Recovery (Embarcadero Hall, Room 1105) or from IVCSD's new Health and Safety Vending Machine at 976 Embarcadero Del Mar.

Isla Vista Safety Stations: Call 805-893-2000 or walk up for a free safety escort by unarmed UCSB Student Safety Partners (SSPs). Services include escorts, water, phone charging, a safe place to rest, and emergency reporting. Available year-round, 8pm-2am, at Little Acorn Park & Window to the Sea Park.

Parking Tips - No Spooky Tows! Don’t block driveways, red or yellow curbs, or leave your car in one spot for more than 72 hours.

Restorative Justice Program: Residents may be eligible to have citations waived after attending a 2-hour presentation and completing 4 hours of community service. Opt-in if you receive an eligible citation.

Survivor Safe Space: Confidential 24/7 hotline: 805-564-3696. Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) offers info, advocacy, support, accompaniment, and counseling for survivors of interpesonal violence, their friends, and family.



