Illegal Fireworks can spark fires and cause injuries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-This is the time of year when police and firefighters have to deal with illegal fireworks and the risks they pose.

Police issue fines that can be in the $1,000 range.

Firefighters and first responders deal with an increase in injuries and fire danger this time of year.

This year the Fourth of July holiday is being celebrated at a time when formerly green scenery is drying out.

"We hear fireworks every night beginning around 9 p.m. and we can see them from our home on the Lower Riviera and we can see them on Milpas," said Carole Thompson.

Dog walkers including Leslie Haggarty said they are concerned as each day they see the once green grasses turning brown.

Some fire station signs say fire danger is moderate but that can change when there is something that easily ignites.

Santa Barbara Fire Marshall Ryan DiGuilia said firefighters working the holiday want to send a message about fire danger.

"Fires are starting to happen throughout California, the grass is dry, it doesn't take much for one of these fireworks to ignite a hillside and then we are going to have a bigger issue on our hands," said DiGiulia.

Oxnard Police seized 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a meat market last week and about 1500 pounds of illegal fireworks at another location in May.

Law enforcement officers count on people reporting the illegal use of sale of fireworks.

Safe and Sane Fireworks go on sale this Friday at noon in Fillmore and Santa Maria, but they are not allowed to be used outside of those city limits.

Firefighters urge people to leave fireworks shows up to the pros.

They know there are some beautiful shows including the 20 minute show set to music on West Beach in Santa Barbara that begins at 9 p.m.

They can be seen for miles around.

Your News Channel will have more on the fireworks and the risks they pose tonight on the news.