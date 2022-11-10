Wrecked boats and homeless camps create Santa Barbara environmental and safety concerns 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The environmental group Heal the Ocean says there needs to be immediate action to keep homeless encampments from beach areas, especially below the Santa Barbara Cemetery where there have been repeated concerns.

This week in a fall storm, three boats anchored off East Beach broke away.

Two made it to shore and one was towed out. Another was collected by the Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol before it hit the shore.

The third boat crashed on the rocks below the Clark Estate and Santa Barbara Cemetery.

That area also had a homeless encampment.

Heal the Ocean says if the boat would have flipped those living in the camp could have been seriously hurt.

The belongings there are also a concern in stormy conditions.

If they get washed out, there is a hazardous condition concern in the ocean and a risk of maritime hazards.

The County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara are in talks to address the issue with "No Overnight Camping" signs.

The request has been made by Heal the Ocean, which has paid for clean-up efforts with its funds, several times.

The signs will assist in a more rapid enforcement.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams' office says it will be joining a meeting on this issue to get a solution. No date has been set.

For more information go to Heal the Ocean.