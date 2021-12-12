Evacuation orders issued near Alisal Fire burn scar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Evacuation warnings issued for people living near the Alisal Fire burn scar have been upgrade to mandatory evacuation orders as a storm system makes its way to the area Monday afternoon.

The evacuation warning was issued at noon Sunday for the following areas:

West of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

On Monday, those warnings were upgraded to evacuation orders meaning people in the affected areas must leave immediately due to life-threatening conditions. The evacuation order went into effect at noon.

Rain is expected to hit the area Monday afternoon and with it bring the risk of debris flows and flooding.

Officials had said Sunday that the evacuation warning was issued with the assumption that it would become a mandatory evacuation order when the storm arrived Monday.

Those who live in the affected area are urged to have a plan and be ready to leave immediately. Drivers should also check road conditions before heading on the roadways.

For Evacuation Center information, contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845. For more incident information and preparedness tips, go to ReadySBC.org.