Outreach promotes safety with thousands of bikes now back on the Isla Vista streets

Safety

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - With the return of UC Santa Barbara students, in every direction you can find bike riders on the streets of Isla Vista, and with the start of school, comes a safety concern.

The population in the area has jumped by more than an estimated 15,000 with students moving in to dorms, apartments and houses.

Most use a bike as their method to go to and from nearby UCSB and live their week without a car.

Now, with the early sundown, bike lights are necessary and mandatory.

1000 bike lights were on tables Thursday night to hand out to bike riders in the Isla Vista and UC Santa Barbara community in a special station set up on Pardall Road.

The effort was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and coordinated by the California Highway Patrol, UCSB Police, Santa Barbara Sheriff, Cottage Hospital, IV Community Services and UCSB CSO's.

Other safety gear including reflectors and new helmets were also available.

