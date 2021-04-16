RV plows into cars and a parklet in Santa Barbara

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A frightening crash took place Friday morning when a recreational vehicle hit a dining parklet and two cars on Haley Street in Santa Barbara.

The parklet was in front of Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate and it was empty at the time of the crash about 10:30 a.m.

No one was injured.

Debris was strewn throughout the street along with some contents from the RV which was ripped open on its right side.

The driver pulled over on Olive Street and was evaluated by police. No drugs or alcohol use was immediately suspected, police said.

Mike Orlando with Twenty-Four Blackbirds said the parklet was built last year and had deck seating designed for safe spacing. It was surrounded by a wall of wood.

"It had four sections," said Orlando. "It was completely walled in."

He still had all the construction photos on his phone and was pulling them up to show how it was made.

Haley is a one-way street in this section near Olive Street.

The parklet was hit by an SUV that struck in the left front tire area. That vehicle was parked next to a chocolate business in front of the Rose Cafe.

After the parket was shattered, a Toyota F-J cruiser was hit and damaged in front of the Uncorked restaurant. Bar owner Michael Amador said he had thought twice about parking there in the first place. He originally considered parking across the street.

Amador and Orlando were both outside sweeping up the splintered wood and metal as police were taking down information and tow trucks were arriving.