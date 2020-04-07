“If you see something, say something”: Law enforcement leaders speak about keeping SB County safe

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, Sheriff Bill Brown and Fire Chief Mark Hartwig addressed community safety at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The leaders' central message was that Santa Barbara County will get through the current coronavirus pandemic, but that the community must stick together and help each other.

Specifically, the press conference focused on an increase in abuse since California's 'Stay at Home' order last month.

Dudley says the County received a more-than 20 percent jump in abuse 911 calls in the first week after, but abuse calls dropped afterward. She says that is concerning, because the only way those numbers would drop is if people are afraid to call the authorities.

Dudley and Brown urged anyone who sees, hears or knows about abuse of a family member, neighbor or even stranger to call law enforcement--either 911 or through a local victim advocate at (805) 568-2400.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Watch the full press conference here: