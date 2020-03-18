SLO Sheriff outlines what you can and can’t do during shelter-at-home order

Safety

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has released some guidelines about what residents can and can't do during the county's mandatory shelter-at-home order.

The sheriff's office is asking all residents to abide by the order that begins Thursday and cooperate with local agencies.

During the shelter-in-place order you can still leave to get food or medicine or keep doctor's appointments, the sheriff's office said.

"You can leave your house to take your dog on a walk. You can leave your house if you want to go for a hike. Just remember the rules regarding the six-foot social distancing rule and to avoid gathering in large groups," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Leaving your house for anything not considered essential may result in a fine or a citation for violating a public safety order.

The sheriff’s office says they will continue to provide full service to the community and will maintain full staffing in the field and will be visible in the community

There will also be a "high saturation of patrols targeted in the commercial corridors."