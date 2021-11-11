Before you travel, read the fine print very carefully

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Covid-19 has decimated the travel industry since the start of the pandemic. Cruise lines may have gotten the worst of it. Their loyal customers have suffered as well. As you'll see in our NewsChannel Three Tipline report, many of them had cruises planned to exotic ports of call before the world shutdown. Even worse, they paid in full and in advance.

Michael Setka and his wife Marilynn Lang are seasoned travelers. Santa Barbara is their home, but the world is where they live.

“I’m to the point now, it’s hard to even talk about it,” said Michael Setka.

In February 2020, they were looking forward to their 10-night Italy and Best of Greek Islands Cruise onboard the Celebrity Edge cruise ship. Everything was paid for, the cost just for the cruise - $11,200. However, by early March Coronavirus was sweeping across Italy and the rest of the world.

“My wife had sarcoidosis when she was younger and so she has diminished lung capacity for the rest of her life,” said Setka.

They saw her doctor to find out more about Covid.

“And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘This coronavirus could kill you. So you need to completely eliminate all travel, probably for the next couple of years,'" said Setka.

Setka said he immediately contacted their travel agent and cancelled the cruise scheduled for May. About the same time, President Trump issued a travel ban to Italy and the Italian government put the entire country on lock down.

Setka also says Celebrity Cruises refused to refund their money and singled out one part of their travel agreement for the denial.

