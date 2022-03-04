Police identify seven separate crimes related to one suspect in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said detectives identified seven separate crimes in Isla Vista that are believed to be connected to the same suspect.

The Sheriff's Office said it released this update to address topics of community concern surrounding the recent sexual assaults in Isla Vista.

Reports of a recent attempted kidnapping that left the victim harmed has been a frequent concern from the community, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said there are no verified reports of kidnapping or attempted kidnapping incidents after the string of crimes on Feb. 28, 2022.

In addition, police said deputies checked with area hospitals and campus healthcare centers and verified that there were no patients with injuries that could correlate to the rumored kidnapping attempt.

The Sheriff's Office said officers and UCSB Police will maintain increased patrols in Isla Vista and on campus in the days to come.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will share updates on this case, including any arrests made as soon as that information becomes available.

UC Santa Barbara said it will have additional staffing added to their escort service, and it will host the Annual Lighting and Safety Walk on Monday, March 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the west side of the UCSB Library near the Arbor.

The UCSB Police Department said it is also planning to offer R.A.D. self-defense classes soon.

The Sheriff's Office asks that if you have information about the incident in Isla Vista that might assist in the investigation, please contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4100, or report crime information anonymously at www.sbsheriff.org/anonymoustips.html.

Furthermore, if you have information that might assist in the investigation, please contact the UCSB Police Department at 805-893-3446, or report crime information anonymously at www.police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.

The UCSB Police Department offered the following safety tips:

Perpetrators are responsible for sexual assault. Crime victims are never responsible for the behavior of perpetrators.

If you start to feel concerns about a person or a situation, trust your instincts and try to remove yourself as quickly as possible from the potential threat.

If you think someone is at risk of assault or abuse, you should consider it an emergency and act to support that person. You can call the police or ask for help from other people, intervene directly if safe, or create a distraction to help remove the potential victim from the situation.

If you feel you are being followed, try to get the attention of people nearby, run/walk to a well-lit and/or more populated area, and call 911 to ask for help.

The Sheriff's Office said that UCPD shares these safety tips while recognizing that perpetrators, and not their victims or survivors, are solely responsible for their actions.