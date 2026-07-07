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Reform UK leader Nigel Farage quits parliament and will run again for his seat as scrutiny of financial donations mounts

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Published 6:31 am

By Hanna Ziady, Issy Ronald, CNN

London (CNN) — Nigel Farage, leader of the populist right-wing Reform UK party, has resigned from parliament and will stand for his seat again in a special election, amid mounting controversy over financial donations.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

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