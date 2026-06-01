Kyiv hit by large wave of Russian strikes, people feared trapped in apartment building rubble

By Kosta Gak, Victoria Butenko, Helen Regan, CNN

(CNN) — People are feared trapped under the rubble of a multi-story residential building after Russia launched a heavy drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early Tuesday morning, according to Ukrainian officials.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an apartment block in Kyiv’s Podilsky district had partially collapsed after a “double tap” Russian strike.

“Preliminary reports indicate that there are people trapped under the rubble,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv city military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Russian missile and drone strikes damaged multiple residential and commercial buildings across the city, sparking fires and burning cars, authorities said.

Among them, a suspected missile strike hit a 24-story residential building in Shevchenkivskyi district, causing a fire, and a blaze broke out in a nine-story building in Podil after debris struck the roof, the mayor said. Elsewhere in the city, Russian strikes damaged a clinic and debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten, Klitschko added.

At least one person was killed and 20 wounded across the city, Tkachenko said, in strikes that caused power outages in three districts and sent emergency services scrambling to respond.

Russian attacks on other regions across Ukraine killed at least four people and wounded 24 others, including in Dnipro and Kharkiv, authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday warned citizens of a possible “massive” Russian strike.

“Intelligence warnings regarding Russian strikes remain in force. A massive strike is possible – they have prepared it,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The warning came after Russia warned last week that it was beginning “systematic strikes” against military facilities in Kyiv, according to Russian state media.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry had also warned foreign nationals, including staff of diplomatic missions and international organizations, to leave Kyiv “as soon as possible.”

The Russian strikes also came as Ukraine has expanded attacks on Russian oil assets.

Zelensky said in his nightly address Monday that between between January and May, Ukrainian troops have struck 15 Russian oil refineries, knocking out 40% of Russia’s main oil refining capacity. CNN cannot independently verify the report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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