Drone hits apartment block in NATO member Romania during Russian attack on nearby Ukrainian port

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — A drone struck an apartment building in Romania and exploded, injuring two people, after Russia launched an attack on a nearby Ukrainian port, Romania’s defense ministry said Friday.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” the ministry said.

The drone hit the roof of a building of Galati, near the border with Ukraine, according to CNN affiliate Antena 3.

Galati sits on the border of Ukraine in Romania’s far southeast. Just across the border lies Izmail, ⁠home to the largest Ukrainian port on ‌the river Danube, and a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Around the same time as the drone crashed into the apartment in Galati, Ukrainian authorities said the Izmail port area had come under Russian drone attack.

Romanian radars detected drones that were in Romanian airspace, according to the ministry statement. Two F-16 aircraft were deployed and the pilots were authorized to engage targets throughout the alert.

Romania is a member of both NATO and the European Union.

NATO members have found themselves increasingly responding to Russian drones and missiles that have either entered their airspace or come down in their territory, ramping up tensions with Moscow.

Russian drones have breached Romania’s airspace 28 times since Moscow began attacking Kyiv’s ports across the Danube, Romania’s defense ministry said on Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

In September 2025, Romania condemned Moscow’s “irresponsible actions” after alleging that a Russian drone breached Romanian airspace during an attack on neighboring Ukraine, prompting Bucharest to scramble fighter jets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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