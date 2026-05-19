Skip to Content
CNN - World

China confirms Boeing purchase and other trade terms from Trump’s visit

By
Published 9:22 pm

By Stephanie Yang, John Liu and Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — China said Wednesday it will buy 200 Boeing aircraft and work with the US to reduce tariffs, confirming some details from the outcome of President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing last week.

The deal, which would end a virtual sales freeze on Boeing aircraft to China of nearly a decade, was announced by the Chinese Commerce Ministry on Wednesday.

It also said the US and China are negotiating an extension of a trade truce set to expire in November, and will discuss a framework for reciprocal tariff reduction on about $30 billion worth of goods.

The Commerce Ministry’s statement echoed the expectations given by Trump administration officials last Friday, at the end of a two-day summit in Beijing between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China also said it will work with the US to expand two-way trade in agricultural products and ensure stability of rare earth supplies in global supply chains, though it did not say how.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.