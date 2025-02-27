Israel won’t withdraw from Gaza-Egypt border, Israeli source says

By Dana Karni and Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Israel will not withdraw its forces from the Gaza-Egypt border, according to an Israel source.

The military was supposed to begin withdrawing from that region in early March if the current ceasefire, which expires Saturday, were extended.

The source shared with CNN a message sent to the Israeli media Thursday, which said: “We will not exit the Philadelphi Corridor,” a 14-kilometer (8 mile) strip along the border Gaza-Egypt border.

“We will not allow Hamas murderers to roam again with trucks and rifles on our borders, and we will not let them strengthen themselves again through smuggling.”

The Israeli military took control of the corridor in May and was due to withdraw from it during a potential second phase of the truce agreement. It is not clear if negotiations for a second phase have started.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.