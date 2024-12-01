Crowd crush at Guinea football match causes casualties, prime minister says

By Kathleen Magramo, Kareem El Damanhoury and Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — A crowd crush at a football match in Guinea has caused multiple casualties, the country’s prime minister has confirmed, with one social media video showing fans scrambling to get out of a packed stadium.

“The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match between the Labé and Nzérékoré teams this afternoon in Nzérékoré,” Prime Minister Bah Oury said in a statement.

“Victims were recorded during the crowd crush” he added.

“The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured,” Oury said, with city authorities ordered to restore “social tranquality.”

Oury’s statement did not give an account of what happened inside the stadium, but he said a more detailed report would follow.

Video geolocated by CNN showed fans scaling a wall as they tried to flee the stadium in Nzérékoré in southeastern Guinea.

It is not currently clear how many casualties there are.

Local outlet Mediaguinee said there were “several deaths, including minors.” The AFP news agency cited an anonymous local doctor who said there were dozens of deaths.

Mediaguinee said clashes between fans and security began over a series of refereeing decisions followed by a stampede as crowds tried to escape the stadium.

CNN has not been able to verify those reports.

Local media outlet Avenirguinee reported that the match was part of a tournament organized by Guinea’s ruling military junta to support the candidacy of Mamady Doumbouya.

Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup and has installed himself as president, is eyeing a potential presidential run in elections expected to be held in 2025.

Doumbouya is one of several figures who have seized power in the volatile region since 2020.

West and Central Africa have seen at least eight successful coups since 2020, as political upheavals exacerbate concerns of a slide towards military rule in a resource-rich but poverty-stricken region.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.