Two explosions near Brazil’s supreme court are ‘suicide attack’: authorities

By Julia Vargas Jones, CNN

(CNN) — Two explosions have taken place near Brazil’s Supreme Court in what authorities say is a suicide attack, CNN Brasil reports.

One person was killed in the explosions, CNN Brasil said, citing the Executive Secretary for Public Safety of Brasilia. It is unclear if the person is the alleged attacker.

Military police are now sweeping the area.

Citing a Supreme Court spokesperson, CNN Brasil reports that federal security police are on the scene and the Three Powers Plaza, which is home to all three branches of Brazil’s government, has been blocked off.

CNN Brasil said the court’s justices had been evacuated following the explosions in the capital Brasilia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

