Skip to Content
CNN - World

One dead and several injured after hotel collapses in Germany

By
Published 1:24 am

By Claudia Otto and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person has died and several people have been injured after a hotel collapsed in the popular wine village of Kröv in western Germany overnight.

Four people are still missing, a fire department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

There were 14 people in the building at the time of the collapse, the spokesperson said.

While the building is still partially intact, it is moving by 4 millimeters (0.16 inches) an hour, so rescue operations are proving to be difficult.

Around 250 firefighters, paramedics, police and technical relief workers, including special forces, rescue dog teams and drone units, are on site.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content