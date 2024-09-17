Ancient remains of Egyptian army barracks and a bronze sword unearthed by archaeologists

By Issy Ronald and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — Archaeologists have unearthed the ancient remains of an Egyptian army barracks and the artifacts left there, including a still-shiny bronze sword engraved with the name of King Ramses II in hieroglyphics.

The complex consisted of warehouses to store weapons and food, as well as barracks to house soldiers at a strategic point in the northwest of the country, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of Alexandria, according to a statement released by Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. From there, soldiers could defend Egypt’s northwestern borders from attacks by Libyan tribes and sea peoples at a time when the ancient empire was at the height of its powers.

It is not clear exactly how old the fort is, but Ramses II reigned between 1279 BC and 1213 BC. His reign was the second longest in Egyptian history. According to the ministry, Egypt was enjoying a time of economic prosperity and political stability known as the New Kingdom when the fort was in use.

Under Ramses II, whose name was also engraved on a limestone block found at the fort, Egypt fought several wars against the Hittites and Libyans, necessitating these barracks in the north, while art and culture flourished, leaving several artifacts for archaeologists to sift through.

And the excavation uncovered numerous personal items that belonged to the soldiers there, revealing details about their daily life.

These items included weapons that were used in wars, hunting tools, personal accessories and ivory kohl applicators. Archaeologists also uncovered necklaces made from carnelian and faience beads – types of semi-precious stones used by the ancient Egyptians – as well as half a bronze ring.

Different types of scarab beetles that referenced Egyptian gods were also found at the barracks.

As well as these individual items, archaeologists uncovered the burial site of a cow, which, to the ancient Egyptians, was associated with divine powers and represented strength, abundance and prosperity, the press release adds.

All the buildings were made of mud bricks and arranged in two identical blocks, separated by a small passageway, Mohammad Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, added in the release. Some of the rooms were used to store food, Ayman Ashmawy, head of the Egyptian antiquities sector at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said, with fragments of large pottery and animal bones still remaining.

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.