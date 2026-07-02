Securing America’s 250th, ‘miraculous’ rescue, Swift-Kelce wedding: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Kimberly Richardson, Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The breakout World Cup expert isn’t a coach, player or commentator — it’s a cat. Billy has been predicting match winners with startling accuracy, leaving his owners and the internet equally baffled. Take a look.

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Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Securing America’s 250th

Flyovers, fireworks and huge crowds are all part of the nation’s birthday bash. But behind the festivities is one of the most complex security operations in recent memory.

2️⃣ ‘Miraculous’ rescue

Eight days after devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, crews freed a man from the rubble of a nine-story building. Hernán Alberto Gil Flores was found in “good condition” following a painstaking 70-hour operation.

3️⃣ Bedroom screen time

Kids who use their screens overnight are more susceptible to phone addiction, sleep issues and cyberbullying, new research finds. Here’s what parents can do to establish healthy practices.

4️⃣ All eyes on NYC

The countdown is on for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding celebration. CNN’s entertainment team is tracking all the latest developments — from celebrity arrivals to surprise moments. Follow live updates.

5️⃣ Delightfully decorated

Pins, corsages, feather boas, chunky garters and an overall “languid swagger.” The fashion world is reminding men to have fun and experiment with style.

Watch this

🚣‍♀️ Extraordinary journey: Kelsey Pfendler hopes to become the first American woman to row solo from California to Hawaii — and that may not be the only record she breaks along the way.

Top headlines

Check this out

🌠 ‘Greatest cosmic movie’: A massive digital camera is set to capture a decade-long time-lapse of the universe, chronicling exploding stars, black holes and spectacular collisions.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌊 The world’s oceans just hit a record-high average surface temperature for June. How many degrees Fahrenheit was it?

﻿A. 59.5

B. 69.5

C. 79.5

D. 89.5

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Climbers post video from top of Empire State Building

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Researchers say the oceans are in uncharted territory after average sea surface temperatures hit a record 69.5 degrees Fahrenheit last month.

👋 We’ll be off tomorrow for the Fourth of July holiday. Catch 5 Things AM in your inbox.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Daniel Wine and Chris Good.