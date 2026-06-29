Big court rulings, hemp homes, strawberry moon: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The first full moon of summer — aka the “strawberry moon” — will rise tonight. This is how you can get the best views.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Supreme Court

In a split decision, the justices expanded President Donald Trump’s ability to fire people but snubbed other key efforts ahead of the midterms. Big rulings are expected tomorrow on birthright citizenship and transgender sports.

2️⃣ Green insulation

A cold drink, dip in the pool and constant air conditioning — Europe’s heat wave has everyone frantically searching for a way to cool off. One company thinks it has a solution, and it comes from cannabis plants.

3️⃣ Online safety

Social media companies say their growing slate of safety tools prove that they prioritize the well-being of young users. But new research shows more than half of those protections don’t work as advertised.

4️⃣ A place to explore

At this museum, you can meet wildlife through 1,000 striking animal portraits, retrace an Everest expedition and sip a cocktail as projections of whales drift across the wall.

5️⃣ ‘Complex and rich’

Archaeologists in Israel discovered a cave used by pre-Neanderthal human-like creatures who lived 400,000 years ago. The artifacts include flint tools such as hand axes, scrapers and blades.

Watch this

🧑‍🚒 Pulled to safety: Bodycam footage shows emergency workers rescuing a woman from a sinking car in northern Virginia. She suffered minor injuries.

Top headlines

Check this out

📜 Burned to a crisp: A papyrus scroll that was nearly destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted almost 2,000 years ago has been partially deciphered. See how scientists did it.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

⚽ Which team will the US play in the World Cup’s Round of 32?

﻿A. Norway

B. Ecuador

C. Senegal

D. Bosnia and Herzegovina

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

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Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in Friday’s newsletter: A letter from a Georgia man convicted of murder led prosecutors to reexamine his case – and right their 20-year wrong

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Team USA faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in its next match Wednesday.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Gina Park.